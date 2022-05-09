BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A teenage gunman was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison Monday on murder charges in the basketball court shooting death of another teen.

Aaron Nathaniel, now 18, was only 14 when he fatally shot 16-year-old honor student Oluwadurotimi Oyebola in 2018, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Nathaniel shot Oyebola in the head while firing into a playground.

“This heartbreaking case highlights the devastation gun violence wreaks in our communities,” Gonzalez said. “An innocent, beloved teenager was senselessly killed when this defendant callously sprayed a Brownsville basketball court with bullets. A promising life has been cut short, a family remains in mourning, and after living through a troubled childhood, this young defendant’s future is now in ruins.”

Oyebola loved basketball. He was there on the day of his shooting with with his friends, family told PIX11. The teen was passing time until a church prayer meeting.

Oyebola lived in Queens with his family. He migrated to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2013.

Nathaniel admitted to the shooting after his arrest. He told police Oyebola was not the intended target. Nathaniel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 6.



