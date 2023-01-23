CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island on Friday, was a joyful teen who lit up a room with his wide smile, according to a crowdfunding post.

“He brought life when he entered a room,” the GoFundMe post said about the teen.

Wright, 17, was chased and stabbed by a pack of teens on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street, police said. The boy suffered a collapsed lung and a punctured vein, and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, officials said.

Wright was admired by his teachers and set to graduate from Liberation Diploma Plus High School. He was also a beloved brother and uncle. His mother is heartbroken at having to bury her young son, the post said.

“He went to school and worked as hard as any ambitious kid determined to write his own narrative,” the crowdfunding post said. “He valued his family and time spent with his brothers, and anyone he called a friend was honored to have been graced with his huge smile and silly sense of humor.”

No arrests had been made in Wright’s death, as of Monday. Police have not yet released descriptions of the suspects.

