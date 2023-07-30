Crews searching for a swimmer who went missing at Coney Island Beach on July 27, 2023 (PIX11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The body of a 15-year-old boy is believed to have been recovered after he went missing in the water at Coney Island Beach on Thursday, officials said Sunday.

Authorities said the body was pulled from the water Friday night. Police have not identified the boy.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan sent his condolences to the family on social media.

“The body of the 15-year-old boy who went missing swimming in Coney Island has been recovered. While their grief won’t end, I hope this will bring the family a modicum of closure. Please keep your prayers with them tonight,” Brannan said in the post.

The boy, identified by his aunt as Markel Aristis, was reported missing near Surf Avenue and West 22nd Street at around 12:38 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Markel was playing with his 14-year-old brother when he went under water and didn’t come back up, witnesses said. Markel’s brother, Aaron, was pulled from the water conscious and alert.

Officials said the portion of the beach the boys were playing in hasn’t been staffed with lifeguards all summer. Flags in the area indicate that swimming is prohibited.