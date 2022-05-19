CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager died after he was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

Officers found 18-year-old Jahmer Wilson-Freeman with a stab wound to his chest along Troy Avenue near Dean Street after they responded to a 911 call at around 8 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to officials. They believe that the teenager who was brought into questioning knew the victim and might be related to him. They have not determined a motive that led to the stabbing. An investigation by police is ongoing.

