BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Josiah Green, 18, was found dead in his Brooklyn home covered in burns on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

Officers discovered the teen unconscious around 6:47 p.m. after they received a 911 call to a home on Wyona Street, police said. First responders declared the teen dead, authorities said.

Green has developmental disabilities, and his father told officers he fell into a hot bath and burned himself two days prior on Friday, according to police sources.

New York City’s medical examiner determined Green, who had cerebral palsy, died of burn injuries to 90% of his body. The medical examiner deemed the teen’s death a homicide.