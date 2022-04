CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Bronx teen has been charged with murder after a Brooklyn man was shot to death in January, the NYPD said.

Kendu Skeen, 18, is accused of killing 45-year-old Ahmad Perkins in Brooklyn back on Jan. 31. Perkins was found shot in the head in front of 568 Empire Boulevard in southern Crown Heights.

Police arrested Skeen on Friday. In addition to murder, he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.