BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing a man in the neck and injuring two others in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The teen was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Diego Ramirez, 24, and a 26-year-old man with stab wounds outside 107 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick at around 3 a.m., police said. Ramirez was slashed in the neck and died at the hospital. The second victim was stabbed in the torso and remains in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said a third victim, a 21-year-old man, took himself to the hospital with stab wounds to the torso and is in serious but stable condition.

Joan Chicaiza, 19, was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident, police said.

It remained unclear what prompted the attack and if the victims and perpetrators knew each other, according to an NYPD spokesman. The weapon was not recovered, police said.