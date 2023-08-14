Police search for a man in connection to stabbing after app meet up, according to authorities. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man he met on app in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked the 32-year-old victim after the two met up at a home near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road around 2:30 p.m. on Aug.1, according to the NYPD. The teen then allegedly stabbed the man in the neck, casuing a severe laceration, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled after the incident and was arrested Friday, police said.

It was unclear what kind of app the two met on.