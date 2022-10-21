A stock image of a handgun. The gun recovered at the high school is not pictured. (Getty Images)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials.

The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of marijuana, according to communications among Local 237, the union representing school safety agents, shared with PIX11 News.

A search of the student in the presence of school safety agents allegedly turned up the loaded firearm, according to the union message. The NYPD confirmed that the gun was found during a search of the teen’s bag by security guards after he entered the building.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, allegedly said that he was carrying the gun for protection, according to the union communication. Charges against the teen were not immediately announced.

The troubling find came just two days after a 16-year-old boy was caught carrying a loaded gun at a Bronx high school.