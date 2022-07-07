BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot by a gunman on a scooter early Thursday at a Brownsville playground, according to authorities.

Shots rang out at the Van Dyke Playground on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., police said. Firing from a passing scooter, the shooter struck two people, then fled the scene, the NYPD said.

The teen boy was struck in the right foot, while the second victim, whose age and gender could not immediately be confirmed by authorities, was struck in the back, police said. Both victims were transported to area hospitals and are listed in what police described as stable condition.

The suspect remained at large early Thursday, and authorities could not immediately provide a description of the person being sought.

