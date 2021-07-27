Teen beaten with crowbar, hit with glass bottle in Sunset Park assault: NYPD

Police are searching for four males (pictured) in connection with a Brooklyn assault, July 6, 2021 (NYPD).

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A teenager was beat with a crowbar and assaulted by a group of male suspects in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Tuesday, as they asked the public for information regarding the attack.

It happened on July 6 just before 5 p.m. in Sunset Park near 47th Street and Fourth Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was approached by the group. One of the unidentified males struck the victim with a crowbar; another threw a glass bottle at the victim, and the others punched and kicked him in his head and body, police said.

Do you recognize them? Police are searching for four unidentified males in connection with a brutal Brooklyn assault involving a crowbar and a glass bottle.https://t.co/s9grWfUW52 pic.twitter.com/YlGPHcipOE — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 28, 2021

One of the men fled on a scooter; the others fled on foot, according to officers.

The teenaged victim was taken to a local hospital where he was described as stable. Police have not provided an update condition since the incident.

Police confirmed Tuesday they’re searching for four unidentified males in the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).