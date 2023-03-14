PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group that attacked a teenager outside of Barclays Center on Feb. 27, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old was outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn when police said a group of 10 unknown people walked up to the teen. The group attacked the victim, police said, kicking and punching him in the body and head. The teen dropped an item during the attack. He was kicked and punched again when he went down to pick up the item he had dropped, according to the NYPD. The group took the victim’s cellphone and tablet before leaving on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim had minor injuries. Police are looking for three male suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).