Police are searching for a group of suspects who attacked a teen in Brooklyn while waiting for the bus, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST FLATBUSH (PIX 11) – A 15-year-old boy waiting for the bus in Brooklyn was assaulted by a group of teens earlier this month, according to police.

The victim was approached by a group of teens on Nov. 1 in front of the B35 bus stop in East Flatbush and was asked if he was in a gang, police said. After denying gang affiliation, authorities claim the assailants attacked the teen, stole his iPhone 11, then ran off toward Church Avenue.

Police said the victim denied medical attention at the scene and only had minor injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).