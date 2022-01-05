Police on the scene after a New York University student, 19, was struck by a stray bullet by the school’s Downtown Brooklyn campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, according to the NYPD and the school. (Citizen App)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A teen arrested during a gang bust early Tuesday is believed to be responsible for a stray-bullet shooting that left a New York University student wounded near the school’s Brooklyn campus in September, according to officials.

Police arrested the 17-year-old, along with 16 other alleged gang members, in Brooklyn just after 5 a.m. on charges including attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

The arrest came more than three months after the 19-year-old victim was shot.

He was standing near NYU’s School of Engineering in Downtown Brooklyn on the afternoon of Sept. 21 when gunfire erupted nearby, police said at the time.

Authorities said the suspect discharged a handgun multiple times.

The student was struck by a bullet in the upper left arm, authorities said. NYU confirmed in a statement on their website that a student had been “injured by a stray bullet or a ricochet.”

According to NYU, the victim was able to make it inside one of the school buildings after being wounded, where he was attended to by emergency responders and taken to a nearby hospital.