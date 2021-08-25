Teen arrested in Brooklyn shooting that left woman dead, 6 teens injured

Brooklyn

1 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn party

Police on the scene after a shooting at a party in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn left at 20-year-old woman dead and six other young people wounded late Sunday night, Nov. 22, 2020, the NYPD said.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — NYPD officers arrested a teenage shooter Wednesday, nine months after gunfire in a Brooklyn apartment building left a woman dead and six teens injured.

The teen, who police have not identified, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Baijonna Long, 20, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the buttocks in the November 2020 shooting on Albany Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the buttocks. Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso, an 18-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot in the leg and a 19-year-old boy was shot in the torso.

Police said two shooters were responsible for the deadly Nov. 22, 2020 incident.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said it may have been retaliation for an earlier shooting near a sweet 16 party.

