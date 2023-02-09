FILE: A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy in a Brooklyn building last week, police said on Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the Jan. 31 incident in Brownsville, according to the NYPD.

The victim was struck in the left shoulder in the lobby of the building at 325 Bristol St. just before 9:20 p.m., police said. The victim was one of eight to 12 kids hanging out in the lobby, authorities previously said.

The details of the shooting remained unclear. Last week, investigators believed the boy was accidentally shot. The shooter likely didn’t realize there was still a bullet in the chamber, police previously said.

“Based on video and witness accounts, we believe one of the youths removed a magazine from a firearm, pointed it at our victim and pulled that trigger,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said last week.

Police recovered one .380 shell casing and a .380 Smith & Wesson firearm, Essig said.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.