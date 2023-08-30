EAST NEW YORK (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally shooting a man in the head during a gang-related fight in Brooklyn last week, police said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly shot Abdolaye Ba, 24, at 640 Blake Ave. in East New York around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to the NYPD. Police said the two fought before the teen shot the victim in the head.

Ba was hospitalized in critical condition and died a few days later, police said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.