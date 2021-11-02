Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn man: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man in Brooklyn over the Halloween weekend was arrested Monday, police announced.

The teen faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of an assault in the vicinity of Stanhope Street and Irving Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police arrived to find 29-year-old Joseph Heredia with a gunshot wound to his head, according to authorities.

He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.