Teen, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn man: NYPD

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Citizen)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man in Brooklyn over the Halloween weekend was arrested Monday, police announced. 

The teen faces charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of an assault in the vicinity of Stanhope Street and Irving Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police arrived to find 29-year-old Joseph Heredia with a gunshot wound to his head, according to authorities.

He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Who is Wrinkles the Clown? Brooklyn director shares experience making documentary

New free Brooklyn after-school boxing program helping transform teens' lives

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Students give Brownsville community access to fresh food

Women fight for workout space at Brooklyn NYCHA development

More Brooklyn

Crime

See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

RAW: Man throws molotov cocktail at Brooklyn deli

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter