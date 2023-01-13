Police are searching for the assailant who slashed a 14-year-old boy with a box cutter. (Credit: NYPD)

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a teen inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, 14, was getting off of an L train at the Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue station around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he bumped into the suspect, according to authorities. This led to an argument that turned physical, police said. The attacker then cut the victim on his arm with a box cutter before running away, per the NYPD.

First responders took the victim to a hospital where police said he was treated and released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.