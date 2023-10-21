BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — This weekend is the first-ever Wilson Stop Festival which was named after the nearby subway station.

Subway stations connect the city and offer a way to explore. Everyone is invited this weekend to the Wilson Stop Festival right off the L train at Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

Local businesses and neighbors around the train station will be a part of the festivities. The festival runs through Sunday evening and features discounts, deals, specials, and events.

The hyper-local festival will feature long-time businesses and new ones that are about a 10-block radius between Central and Knickerbocker.