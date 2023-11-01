THE BRONX (PIX11) — New Yorkers will have the chance to spot wild turkeys if they visit a specific area in the Bronx.

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation explained that the native wild turkeys can be usually found on the grounds of the Bartow-Pell Mansion. They also urge turkey-lookers to not touch or feed them.

“As with all wild animals, please be respectful and keep your distance,” the agency said in a social media post.

