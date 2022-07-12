NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn are winning big.

A top-prize winning ticket worth $35,918.50 was sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York lottery. The ticket was sold at Deli Food Center Corp. at 79 East 18th Street in Brooklyn.

A top-prize ticket was also sold in Brooklyn for Sunday’s Take 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $16,293, was sold at Metro Park Slope Gourmet at 239 Ninth Street. Another winning ticket worth the same sum was sold at The Concourse Deli at 200 East 170th Street in the Bronx for the same drawing.

Top-prize winning tickets were also sold in Brooklyn and Staten Island for Sunday’s Take 5 midday drawing. The tickets, worth $5,887, were sold at Shunfa Discount LLC at 5309 Church Avenue in Brooklyn and Diya Discount LLC at 27 Seguine Avenue in Staten Island.

Players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check if they have the winning numbers. Take 5 is drawn from a field of one-39. There are two drawings per day: one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.