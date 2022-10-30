BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Saturday was a lucky day for New York.

In addition to four winning Powerball tickets, a Take 5 ticket worth $20,297.00 was bought in Brooklyn. The top-prize winning ticket was sold at Broadway Mini Market Deli Corp located at 403 Broadway.

Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings are televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Winners have up to one year to claim their prize.

Lottery players interested in trying to win really big can turn to the next Powerball drawing. The jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion.