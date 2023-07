Crews searching for a swimmer who was reported missing at Coney Island Beach on July 27, 2023 (Credit: Citizen App)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Divers are searching for a swimmer who was reported missing at Coney Island Beach Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The search is happening near Surf Avenue & West 22nd Street, according to officials. The swimmer was reported missing at 12:38 p.m.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

