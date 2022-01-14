SUV mounts Brooklyn sidewalk, strikes 77-year-old woman

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – An SUV mounted a sidewalk in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, striking a 77-year-old woman, police said.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Gates Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

A 29-year-old man driving a Ford Expedition east on Gates Avenue had struck a Chevrolet Impala traveling south on Marcus Garvey Boulevard, authorities said.

The 69-year-old driver of the Impala then collided into two parked cars at the location, according to police.

The Expedition subsequently mounted the sidewalk and struck a 77-year-old pedestrian, cops said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 29-year-old driver was taken into police custody. Charges are pending.

