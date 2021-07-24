Suspects wanted in connection with shooting outside Brooklyn hotel: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Several suspects are wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Brooklyn hotel that was serving as a homeless shelter, some of which was caught on video, according to the NYPD.

The incident took place on July 16 at around 8:24 p.m on Osborn Street in Brownsville. Upon arrival, officers found a man, 25, with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim, Quentin Stroman, was taken to a hospial where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, it began as a verbal argument at the shelter and then spilled outside and one of the suspects began running from Stroman before they fired several shots at him. The victim ran as far as Pitkin Avenue, where he collapsed.

The suspects ran back inside the shelter before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified two of the suspects — Khalid McClean, 30, and Alisia Arthur, 22 — and released photos of three more wanted in connection with the shooting.

Photos of the suspects, including 30-year-old Khalid McClean (second last) and 22-year-old Alisia Arthur (last). Photos: NYPD

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

'Neighborhood Stories': Keeping history alive in NYC communities

NYC Restaurant Week: Brooklyn's Tanoreen serving up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern goodness

Brooklyn senior starts community garden

NYC mayoral candidates agree on proposed gun trafficking law

NYC shootings: At least 6 shot in 3 incidents overnight, NYPD says

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Brooklyn

Crime

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in just over an hour: NYPD

Man attacks 3 women in Inwood park in span of an hour

Family of woman pushed down stairs speaks out

Man found dead in SI apartment building had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body: sources

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter