BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Several suspects are wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Brooklyn hotel that was serving as a homeless shelter, some of which was caught on video, according to the NYPD.

The incident took place on July 16 at around 8:24 p.m on Osborn Street in Brownsville. Upon arrival, officers found a man, 25, with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim, Quentin Stroman, was taken to a hospial where he was pronounced dead.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in connection with shooting outside Brooklyn hotel: NYPD



According to police, it began as a verbal argument at the shelter and then spilled outside and one of the suspects began running from Stroman before they fired several shots at him. The victim ran as far as Pitkin Avenue, where he collapsed.

The suspects ran back inside the shelter before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified two of the suspects — Khalid McClean, 30, and Alisia Arthur, 22 — and released photos of three more wanted in connection with the shooting.









Photos of the suspects, including 30-year-old Khalid McClean (second last) and 22-year-old Alisia Arthur (last). Photos: NYPD

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).