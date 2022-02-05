Suspects wanted for instigating drive-by shootout in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Multiple suspects are being sought after engaging in a shootout on Bedford Avenue on Tuesday evening, police said Saturday.

Two men were walking on the street about 8:25 p.m. when shots rang out from two vehicles — an Audi and a BMW. After those initial shots were fired, the two men returned fire at the cars before driving off in a white sedan. Police said they are looking for everyone involved in the shootout.

Video of two suspects involved in a shootout. (Credit: DCPI)

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, police said. Police released photos of the suspects who were the initial targets of the shooting, as well as photos of all the vehicles involved.

