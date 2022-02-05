Suspects wanted for instigating drive-by shootout in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cars involved in a Brooklyn shooting incident. (Credit: DCPI)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Multiple suspects are being sought after engaging in a shootout on Bedford Avenue on Tuesday evening, police said Saturday.

Two men were walking on the street about 8:25 p.m. when shots rang out from two vehicles — an Audi and a BMW. After those initial shots were fired, the two men returned fire at the cars before driving off in a white sedan. Police said they are looking for everyone involved in the shootout.

Video of two suspects involved in a shootout. (Credit: DCPI)

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, police said. Police released photos of the suspects who were the initial targets of the shooting, as well as photos of all the vehicles involved.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Gas explosion sends home up in flames

Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

Residents fight to preserve abolitionist history

Gowanus public housing residents say building keeps flooding

Crews clean Brooklyn dog park after reports of rats, bacterial infection

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter