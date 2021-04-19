Suspects make off with $2,500 in jewelry after ‘trades’ with victims in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An 84-year-old woman’s $1,500 necklace was taken and a 68-year-old woman’s $1,000 bracelet was taken in two separate incidents in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

On Saturday, two people got out of a white SUV and walked up to the 84-year-old victim on 67th Street near 9th Avenue, officials said. They proposed a trade with the victim.

One of the suspects placed a necklace around the victim’s neck while the other removed a necklace belonging to the victim. They fled in the SUV.

On Sunday, the suspects went up to a 68-year-old victim on 64th Street near 7th Avenue: just a few blocks from Saturday’s incident.

They also proposed a trade. One suspect wrapped a necklace around the victim’s wrist while the other removed the woman’s bracelet.

Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows the driver pulling away from the curb with the passenger door of the SUV still open.

Police have asked for help identifying the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).