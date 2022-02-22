Suspects handcuffed, assaulted victim during Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — After impersonating NYPD officers Jan. 8, two men handcuffed another man before assaulting and robbing him, police said Tuesday.

The suspects entered the apartment building near Linden Boulevard and Euclid Avenue about 8:15 a.m., knocked on an apartment door and told the 53-year-old resident that they were police officers. When the man exited his apartment, the two suspects handcuffed him and forcibly moved him to another part of the building, police said.

Police said the suspects then punched the victim multiple times in the head and body while he was still handcuffed. Afterward, they took $100 from the victim’s pocket before releasing him from the handcuffs. The two suspects fled on foot.

The victim sustained pain and bruising from the attack, but denied medical treatment from EMS at the scene. Neither suspect has been arrested or identified, police said.