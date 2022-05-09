CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a delivery worker Saturday evening.

The 36-year-old man, who was delivering food inside of a Lefferts Avenue address, was approached by the pair at about 9:20 p.m., police said Monday. The two suspects displayed guns and punched the victim in the face before stealing food, a phone and $5 cash.

The incident was caught on video.

At one point, police said the victim tried to chase the suspects, causing one of them to fire their weapon. The victim wasn’t struck by any bullets and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who fled on foot. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).