EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, hitting Cyian Brown in the chest.

Brown, a 34-year-old neighborhood resident, was rushed to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The shooter was last seen fleeing on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

