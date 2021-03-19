Suspect uses dead man’s credit card in Brooklyn shopping spree: police

Police released an image of the man sought for allegedly using a dead man’s credit card in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Authorities have launched a search for the suspect accused of spending nearly $200 in Brooklyn using a dead man’s credit card. 

Joseph Moore, 57, was found dead on a Brooklyn sidewalk in the vicinity of Linden Boulevard and Linwood Street in East New York on March 9.

The next day, police were notified that a man used Moore’s credit card at Moshin Digital along Liberty Avenue to make a cellphone purchase in the amount of $108.87, according to authorities.

On March 11, authorities also discovered two purchases were made at Brooklyn Caps at Liberty Avenue totaling $77 in two separate transactions. 

The suspect is currently only being sought in connection using Moore’s credit cards, police sources said.

Moore’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but the medical examiner will determine the cause, according to police sources.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

