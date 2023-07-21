WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A suspect was identified after a man was fatally stabbed when he asked another man to stop taking photos of his niece, the NYPD said.

Police said they’re searching for 38-year-old Roger Collado in connection with the case. Officers responded to a call Tuesday of a person stabbed.

When police arrived at the scene in Williamsburg, they said three people were found with stab wounds.

A 36-year-old man, identified by police as Severiano Reyes, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals after the incident. The two other victims, a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were in stable condition Wednesday.

Police said the stabbing occurred after Reyes asked Collado to stop taking photos of his niece.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).