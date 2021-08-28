Suspect sought in horrifying stabbing caught on video in Brooklyn

Jullian Wadlington, 32, was being sought by the NYPD in connection with a stabbing in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Aug. 21, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police identified a suspect wanted for stabbing a man in the face on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The horrifying attack on Aug. 21 was caught on video. Police released a photo of the suspect early Saturday morning.

Jullian Wadlington, 32, allegedly approached the victim as he stood, holding a pizza, outside a business on Hegeman Avenue in Brownsville around 5:30 p.m.

Wadlington then suddenly brandished a sharp object and lunged at the 25-year-old victim, stabbing him in the face and stomach before running away, surveillance video showed.

WARNING: Some readers may find the below video disturbing.

VIDEO: Man stabbed in face, stomach on Brownsville sidewalk in Brooklyn; police looking for attacker



Read more: https://t.co/pGwrufzSoc pic.twitter.com/3w4nYCGCmI — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 24, 2021

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).