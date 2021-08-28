Suspect sought in horrifying stabbing caught on video in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police identified a suspect wanted for stabbing a man in the face on a Brooklyn sidewalk.
The horrifying attack on Aug. 21 was caught on video. Police released a photo of the suspect early Saturday morning.
Jullian Wadlington, 32, allegedly approached the victim as he stood, holding a pizza, outside a business on Hegeman Avenue in Brownsville around 5:30 p.m.
Wadlington then suddenly brandished a sharp object and lunged at the 25-year-old victim, stabbing him in the face and stomach before running away, surveillance video showed.
WARNING: Some readers may find the below video disturbing.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Anyone who may know Wadlington’s whereabouts was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
