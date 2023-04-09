BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have released a photo of the suspect believed to be connected to two stabbings, one fatal, in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

A 31-year-old woman was slashed in the right thigh near 134 Nevins St. at around 1:30 p.m., police said. Less than an hour later, police found an 83-year-old man with stab wounds to the arm and neck inside the Wyckoff Houses at 185 Nevins St. in Boerum Hill, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD has identified Joevani Vale, 26, as a suspect in the first attack and is investigating if he is linked to the fatal stabbing, sources said.

Both incidents have left neighborhood residents rattled.

“I’ve lived here all my life. It’s scary you can’t trust anybody,” Victoria Vega said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).