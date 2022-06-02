NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed an Asian man aboard the F train in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The suspect and the 39-year-old victim got into a fight before the suspect pulled a knife and slashed the man in the chest, back, and neck as the train was approaching the York station at about 3 p.m., police said. The suspect fled when the train stopped at the station, officials said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital. The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police released photos of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).