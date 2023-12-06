BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly cut two people Tuesday night, in two separate incidents on the subway in Brooklyn.

The first incident happened at the Atlantic Ave.–Barclays Center station at 11:50 p.m. when a 38-year-old woman got into an argument with the suspect, authorities said. The suspect then slashed the woman on the shin before running away.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Approximately 15 minutes after the first attack, police say the same suspect cut a 67-year-old man on the staircase leading to the G train at the Lafayette Avenue station. The victim was slashed on the knees and wrist, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

