WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for the man who harassed a Jewish man in what they say was a targeted attack.

The man approached the 32-year-old victim , who was walking near Harrison Avenue and Walton Street, about 5:30 p.m. Police said he shoved the victim into the door while making anti-Semitic statements before running away on foot.

The victim was not injured as result of the attack, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).