BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn building on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 74-year-old woman was in an elevator in a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. when the perpetrator pulled the victim’s purse and threatened her, police said.

The suspect allegedly said, “I have a gun and will kill you if you don’t give me the purse,” cops said.

The suspect then took $600 and fled west on 21st Street, police said. The victim was not injured.

Police released photos and a video of the incident.

