BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A bike-riding suspect allegedly attacked a woman before trying to rape her inside a Brooklyn park last month, police said on Friday.

A 52-year-old woman was jogging in Shirley Chisholm State Park on Sept. 12 around 4:15 p.m. when a man riding a black bike approached her, police said. The suspect forced the victim to the ground, punching and choking her before threatening her with a knife.

The suspect then removed his pants and yelled at the victim to take off hers, police said. When a car approached, the suspect stole the woman’s Apple Watch before fleeing.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect is described as a man who was last seen wearing a black face mask, light-colored sweatpants, multi-colored Crocs, and carrying a JanSport backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.