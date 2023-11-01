BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who allegedly killed a stepfather and stepson was fatally shot by NYPD officers during a lengthy confrontation in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened after cops got a license plate hit on a black car near Bay 44th Street and Harway Avenue in Gravesend at around 7:10 a.m., police said. The vehicle was part of an investigation into the fatal double shooting in a Brooklyn apartment building over the weekend.

The officers approached the parked vehicle before the suspect, Jason Pass, 47, jumped out with a knife, according to NYPD officials. During the 15-minute confrontation, Pass said the incident would not end well before charging at the cops, forcing them to fire four shots, officials said.

Pass was struck three times in the chest and once in the right leg, authorities said. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

“They were forced to defend themselves,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press briefing.

Pass allegedly fatally shot Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and Mode Chinwai, 27, in a Brooklyn apartment building on Sunday night after confronting his neighbors about the noise, authorities said.

The stepfather and stepson were found with gunshot wounds in the fourth-floor hallway in the Flatbush Gardens complex in East Flatbush at around 10:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. One man was shot in the head and the other was shot in the torso, police said.

Pass allegedly pulled the trigger after Mathurin threatened him with scissors, authorities said.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

