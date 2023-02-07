BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News, as department officials prepared to provide an update on the case.

Randy Jones, 38, was arrested on charges related to the Saturday shooting after members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him to a hotel in Spring Valley, law enforcement sources said. He was initially taken into custody as a person of interest, but was ultimately deemed a suspect after questioning, and arrested using his alleged victim’s handcuffs. Specific charges were not immediately announced.

The officer and his brother-in-law were out trying to buy an SUV they saw advertised on Facebook Marketplace, bringing about $20,000 cash to a Saturday meeting with the purported seller near Ruby Street in East New York, sources said.

But at some point during the exchange, the would-be seller pulled out a gun and shot the off-duty officer in the head, sources said. The officer’s brother-in-law grabbed the cop’s gun from its holster and returned fire. The shooter fled in a waiting SUV, without the officer’s cash.

The officer was rushed to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition, fighting for his life.

NYPD officials are expected to hold a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition.