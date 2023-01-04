ATLANTA, GA (PIX11) — A SWAT team arrested a woman sought for allegedly throwing a chemical substance at a subway rider in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday.

Rodlin Gravesande was busted in Atlanta on Tuesday in connection with the unprovoked Dec. 2, 2022 attack. The 21-year-old victim suffered burns to her face.

She previously told PIX11 she was headed to work when she was attacked on the southbound platform of the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street station.

“She was following me throughout the station and then followed me up the stairs, and before I knew it, she threw acid on my face,” the victim told PIX11 News.

Police had offered a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Gravesande is facing several charges, including assault with intent to cause disfigurement and assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, authorities said.