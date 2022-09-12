Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped an 8-year-old girl in a Brooklyn store Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly touched the girl’s private area over her clothing, according to the NYPD.

The child’s mother confronted the suspect who then fled the store on foot, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the male sought in the incident. The suspect is about 25-35 with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black baseball cap, black jeans, black sneakers, and carrying a navy blue duffle bag, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.