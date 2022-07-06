Police are looking for this suspect in connection with a sexual abuse incident on June 29, 2022. (NYPD)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a girl who was waiting on a Brooklyn subway platform on June 29, police said.

The 12-year-old victim was waiting on a southbound No. 4 and No. 5 train platform at Atlantic Avenue about 3:33 p.m. when she was approached by a stranger. Police said that man “grabbed [the girl’s] buttocks over her clothing” before escaping onto a train.

The girl did not sustain any injuries during the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).