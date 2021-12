SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man who entered an apartment and struck a victim with a baseball bat Nov. 21, officials said Saturday.

The man and one other person — who has been found by police — entered the apartment on East 26 Street and Kings Highway about 8:50 p.m. and got into an argument with a man inside, police said. The argument eventually turned physical, and the suspects struck the 41-year-old victim in the head with a dumbbell and baseball bat.