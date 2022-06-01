BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested the man they say robbed, then sexually assaulted, a woman who was walking home about 2 a.m. May 27.

Miguel James, 42, is charged with two counts of a criminal sex act, two counts of sexual abuse, robbery, assault and forcible touching. The 54-year-old woman was on Saint Marks Avenue in Brownsville when James allegedly asked if she needed a ride home, police said.

When she said no, James allegedly got out of his SUV, struck the woman in the abdomen and ran away with her purse. The victim kept walking home.

James then allegedly returned and found the woman several blocks away. This time, he allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before driving away again.