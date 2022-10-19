EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the robbery of an 82-year-old woman in East New York that sent the victim tumbling to the ground, after he was allegedly tied to a second attempted mugging, according to authorities.

Timothy Thompson, 42, is charged with robbery and assault in connection to the initial incident, which occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday at Miller and New Lots avenues, officials said. Thompson allegedly snatched cash from an 82-year-old woman at the street corner, the scuffle knocking her to the ground as her assailant fled, police said. The victim was brought to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Thompson allegedly tried to rob another woman, 39, near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue, police said. He was arrested in connection to that incident on charges of attempted robbery and assault.

While in custody for the Monday attack, Thompson was connected by investigators to the earlier robbery, officials said.

Public court records indicate that bail was set in the Sunday case at $30,000 bond or $15,000 cash. It had not been posted as of early Wednesday, with Thompson due back in court on Friday.