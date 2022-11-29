A man died and two other were injured in a shooting in Cypress Hills on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Citizen App)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting that left a man dead in Cypress Hills, authorities announced Tuesday.

Frederick Bembury, 46, is charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the September incident, according to police.

Three men were struck when shots rang out near Fulton and Ashford streets around 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25, officials said at the time.

Michael Valentine, 40, was struck in the torso, while two other men, 35 and 23, were respectively hit in the back and left leg, authorities said.

First responders rushed all three victims to an area hospital, where Valentine, a neighborhood resident, was pronounced dead. Officials said at the time that the other two victims were in stable condition.

Details about an initial court appearance for Bembury, of Brownsville, were not listed in a public online database as of Tuesday afternoon.