Suspect arrested for allegedly throwing fatal punch during Brooklyn fight

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The 23-year-old Illinois man who allegedly threw a fatal punch during a Brooklyn fight was arrested Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

Dulat Abdikrimov faces charges of assault and menacing in the Oct. 17 attack, police said.

The victim, 41-year-old Batyr Akmammedov, died three days after being punched in the head near the corner of Emmons and Bedford avenues in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

Akmammedov’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

